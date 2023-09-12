BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$138.00 Price Target at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins set a C$143.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$154.00 price target on BRP and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price target on BRP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$140.00.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$100.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$110.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. BRP has a 52 week low of C$80.87 and a 52 week high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. Equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 13.2407407 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

