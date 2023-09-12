BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$140.00.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRP

BRP Price Performance

DOO stock opened at C$100.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. BRP has a 52-week low of C$80.87 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.70 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 13.2407407 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.