BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$150.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on BRP from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 target price on BRP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. CIBC increased their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins set a C$143.00 target price on BRP and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$140.00.

TSE DOO opened at C$100.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. BRP has a twelve month low of C$80.87 and a twelve month high of C$122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$110.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.51.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.90 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 13.2407407 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

