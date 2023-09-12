BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

NYSE:BRT opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,479.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 282,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in BRT Apartments by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 73,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BRT Apartments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

