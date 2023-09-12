C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of C3.ai from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.36.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $152,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,668. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

