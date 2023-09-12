Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 129,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 186,663 shares.The stock last traded at $59.95 and had previously closed at $57.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 42.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 614,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Camtek by 117.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

