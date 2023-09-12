Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6744 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

