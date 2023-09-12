Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCSO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

