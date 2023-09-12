Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Bought by General Equity Holdings LP

General Equity Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,907 shares during the period. Cardlytics comprises approximately 12.1% of General Equity Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. General Equity Holdings LP owned approximately 4.45% of Cardlytics worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 220.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $60,723.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,122.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $60,723.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,122.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $156,768.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,731.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,355 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardlytics

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $688.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.54 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%.

Cardlytics Profile

(Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.