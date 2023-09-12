CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stake Raised by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,789,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,984 shares during the period. CarGurus comprises approximately 3.2% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $89,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 48.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,609,000 after buying an additional 3,070,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,443,000 after acquiring an additional 95,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $45,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARG. B. Riley began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. 121,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,406. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. CarGurus had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $239.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

