Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Holdings Trimmed by General Equity Holdings LP

General Equity Holdings LP cut its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,250 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up about 22.4% of General Equity Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. General Equity Holdings LP owned approximately 0.51% of Carvana worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 62.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Carvana to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Carvana to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.09. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $57.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

