Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Carvana from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carvana from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $50,756,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $14,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

