Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $154.28 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,340 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

