Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC lowered its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Celsius accounts for approximately 0.8% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.96. The stock had a trading volume of 277,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,259. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.97. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $206.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 873,608 shares of company stock valued at $141,962,128. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

