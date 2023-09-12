Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $230.00 at B. Riley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $199.43 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 873,608 shares of company stock valued at $141,962,128. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 432.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

