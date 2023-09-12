ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Bank of America

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHPT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,221,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,039 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
