ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHPT. Fox Advisors lowered ChargePoint from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $37,705,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,705,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $44,309.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,221,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,039. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

