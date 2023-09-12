Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) PT Lowered to $49.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHEF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director Joseph M. Cugine purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,914.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $26,599,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 447,432.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 604,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 604,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 521,220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 747,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,747,000 after buying an additional 399,474 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,440,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

