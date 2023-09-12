Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $164.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

