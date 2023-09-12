Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $67,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.3 %

CMG traded down $24.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,924.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,966.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,900.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,144.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.