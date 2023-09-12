Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLSD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,217.30% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.