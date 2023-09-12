Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,217.30% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

