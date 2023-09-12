Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Raised to $20.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.59 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $887,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,094,849 shares of company stock valued at $161,200,081 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

