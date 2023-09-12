Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,400 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Paper comprises about 3.6% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 1.51% of Clearwater Paper worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLW. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 398.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 531.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CLW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,776. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $583.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 3.22%.

CLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

