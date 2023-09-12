Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $154.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.12. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 129.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clorox by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

