CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Price Target Cut to GBX 140 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital raised CMC Markets to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Peel Hunt downgraded CMC Markets to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.38) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Insider Activity at CMC Markets

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.29) on Friday. CMC Markets has a one year low of GBX 97.64 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 271.26 ($3.39). The company has a market cap of £288.21 million, a PE ratio of 688.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.17.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 196 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($375.27). Also, insider Euan Marshall acquired 224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £300.16 ($375.62). Insiders acquired 708 shares of company stock valued at $90,244 over the last three months. 64.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

