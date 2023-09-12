CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Position Raised by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,024,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632,477 shares during the period. CNH Industrial makes up approximately 2.8% of Harris Associates L P’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 7.09% of CNH Industrial worth $1,451,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 309.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 980,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 741,055 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 357,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,460,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNHI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.02.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

