Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,708,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 722,284 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 146,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KOF opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.6528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

