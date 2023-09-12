Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.94.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $722,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $532,310,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

