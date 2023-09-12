Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Cognyte Software updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.33) EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.33–$0.33 EPS.

CGNT stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 1,071,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,839. The firm has a market cap of $382.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

