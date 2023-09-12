Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. 3,548,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,597,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

