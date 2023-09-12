Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,590,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.