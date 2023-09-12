Comparing Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Janux Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Longeveron shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of Janux Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.2% of Longeveron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Janux Therapeutics and Longeveron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janux Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Longeveron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 164.30%. Longeveron has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 388.28%. Given Longeveron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Longeveron is more favorable than Janux Therapeutics.

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Longeveron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janux Therapeutics $7.76 million 64.08 -$63.06 million ($1.63) -6.62 Longeveron $882,000.00 61.68 -$18.83 million ($0.95) -2.71

Longeveron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Janux Therapeutics. Janux Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Longeveron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Janux Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longeveron has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Longeveron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janux Therapeutics -862.89% -21.22% -18.68% Longeveron -2,265.19% -109.93% -82.53%

Summary

Janux Therapeutics beats Longeveron on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. The company is also developing a TRACIr costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and Cluster of Differentiation 28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. In addition, its PSMA-TRACTr is designed to target PSMA, a protein expressed in prostate cancer tumors and the vasculature of other tumors; EGFR-TRACTr is designed to target EGFR in various cancer types with multiple approved monoclonal antibodies; and TROP2-TRACTr is designed to target TROP2, a clinically validated anti-tumor target for which there is an approved anti-TROP2 antibody-drug conjugate. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1, Phase 2a, and Phase 2b clinical trials in various indications, such as aging-related frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

