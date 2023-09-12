Comparing Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) and Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Foot Locker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foot Locker has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 6 2 0 2.25 Foot Locker 1 12 5 0 2.22

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus price target of $3.94, indicating a potential upside of 83.26%. Foot Locker has a consensus price target of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 57.34%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Foot Locker.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Foot Locker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge -3.19% -19.26% -7.25% Foot Locker 1.76% 8.65% 3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Foot Locker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $393.34 million 0.22 $3.72 million ($0.33) -6.52 Foot Locker $8.31 billion 0.20 $342.00 million $1.54 11.45

Foot Locker has higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foot Locker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Foot Locker beats Lulu’s Fashion Lounge on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company also provides its products under the WSS brand, an athletic-inspired retailer; and atmos brand, a digitally led culturally connected brand featuring sneakers and apparel. It offers its products through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Venator Group, Inc. and changed its name to Foot Locker, Inc. in November 2001. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

