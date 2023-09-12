Comparing Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Renewable and Ocean Power Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.10%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Ocean Power Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $3.82 billion 1.25 $1.50 billion ($0.60) -44.33 Ocean Power Technologies $2.73 million 8.78 -$26.33 million ($0.47) -0.87

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocean Power Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable 6.43% 1.98% 0.73% Ocean Power Technologies -963.97% -48.09% -42.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Ocean Power Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ocean Power Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations. The company also provides Next Generation PowerBuoy; subsea battery systems; and software, controls, sensors, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel (WAM-V) technology, which enables roaming capabilities for uncrewed maritime systems in waters; leases WAM-V robotics and access information; maritime domain awareness solutions; and strategic consulting services. Further, the company provides offshore data collection, integration, analytics, and real time communication for various applications. It serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.