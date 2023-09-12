Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. Conformis has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

About Conformis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

