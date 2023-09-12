Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. Conformis has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
