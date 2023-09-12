ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Down 10.0 %
ContraFect stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ContraFect
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.