ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Down 10.0 %

ContraFect stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ContraFect by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

