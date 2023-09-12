Contrasting Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL) & Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL – Get Free Report) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Legend Oil and Gas and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.01%.

This table compares Legend Oil and Gas and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation 39.90% 40.92% 18.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legend Oil and Gas and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation $971.91 million 0.58 $204.23 million $11.99 1.61

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Oil and Gas. Legend Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tsakos Energy Navigation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Legend Oil and Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Oil and Gas

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. in November 2010. Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

