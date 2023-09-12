Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. cut its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 1.62% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $17,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VLRS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 0.5 %

VLRS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,595. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $881.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.47.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.78 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

