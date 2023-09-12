Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:CSW.A)

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CSW.A traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.00. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804. Corby Spirit and Wine has a twelve month low of C$13.46 and a twelve month high of C$18.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.46. The stock has a market cap of C$364.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.30.
