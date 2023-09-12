Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:CSW.A)

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSW.A traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.00. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804. Corby Spirit and Wine has a twelve month low of C$13.46 and a twelve month high of C$18.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.46. The stock has a market cap of C$364.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

