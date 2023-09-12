Cormark Lowers Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) to Market Perform

Cormark downgraded shares of Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Foran Mining
Foran Mining Stock Up 1.9 %
About Foran Mining
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Foran Mining
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.