Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $557.45. 201,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a market cap of $247.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.