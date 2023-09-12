Credit Suisse Group Raises Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target to C$18.50

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACAZF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Acadian Timber from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.77%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

