Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPG. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.50.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$11.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$11.70.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of C$975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2819333 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

