Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.08, but opened at $27.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 1,767,958 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,552.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,552.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,305.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,201. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

