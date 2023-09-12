CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Holdings Decreased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,667 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.9% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 158,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,919. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company’s revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

