Critical Analysis: Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) versus Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $10.57 million 1.11 -$4.77 million ($1.75) -3.02 Transcontinental Realty Investors $36.66 million N/A $468.26 million $51.08 0.64

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -46.03% -27.09% -5.56% Transcontinental Realty Investors 980.11% 53.31% 38.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medalist Diversified REIT and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medalist Diversified REIT currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

