Critical Comparison: Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF) & Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF – Get Free Report) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Howard Hughes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta N/A N/A N/A 0.15 23.33 Howard Hughes $1.61 billion 2.45 $184.53 million $2.41 32.68

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.0% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta N/A N/A N/A Howard Hughes 7.72% 3.33% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00

Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes that range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment develops residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

