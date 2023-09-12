Critical Survey: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) & HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 17.61% 9.85% 0.89% HomeTrust Bancshares 20.44% 11.47% 1.24%

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Citizens Community Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Citizens Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.69%. HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.64%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $64.39 million 1.66 $17.76 million $1.49 6.86 HomeTrust Bancshares $218.18 million 1.86 $44.60 million $2.80 8.33

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. In addition, it invests in debt securities issued by the United States government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, corporate bonds, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit insured by the federal deposit insurance corporation. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

