CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,003,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.85% of CrowdStrike worth $274,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,915,000 after acquiring an additional 145,341 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 31,494 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $2,232,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.05. 961,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,218. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $189.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of -420.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.17.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.51.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

