CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after buying an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,034,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.